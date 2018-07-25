The new drug drop-off box at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department was full to the top just a few weeks after it was placed. Police Chief Mike Helton was not surprised. “We knew there was a real need for it. There are boatloads of pills out there that people need a way to safely dispose of.”
The purpose of the box is to give people a safe place to get rid of old prescription and over-the-counter drugs — medicines that have become outdated or are no longer needed. But Helton says there are other situations people may not think about immediately. “When someone passes away, you often have a lot of prescriptions that need to go somewhere. This box is also a place the coroner can dispose of drugs after investigating a death.”
Capt. Keith Sewell oversees the drop-box at Fort Oglethorpe, which was donated by CVS Pharmacy after William Mathew of Catoosa Prevention Initiative (CAPI) put the city and CVS in touch with one another. “We had a drop-box in the past,” says Sewell, “but we didn’t have an incinerator, so we had to transport the drugs to the Sheriff’s Department to have them destroyed, which wasn’t practical.”
The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department is located at 900 City Hall Dr. Drop-box hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a 24/7 outdoor drop-box at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 5842 U.S. Highway 41 in Ringgold. There is also an indoor drop-box at the Rossville Police Department at 500 McFarland Ave.
That problem no longer exists. The City of Fort Oglethorpe decided a $5,000 incinerator was a worthwhile investment. Now the drugs go directly from the drop-box to the incinerator without a trip across the county. “We wear gloves and masks when we empty the box,” says Sewell, “because some things, like fentanyl, can be deadly. We sort out anything that shouldn’t be in the box before destroying the drugs. In the past we’ve even had people drop in ammunition. Needless to say, you don’t want that going into the incinerator.”
“It’s important,” Sewell says, “to keep drugs out of the hands of children and off the streets and out of landfills and sewer systems where they can pollute the ground and water.”
CAPI, through its GenRx program, is promoting the drug drop-off box through billboards, literature and drug bags provided to Realtors, pharmacies and seniors groups.
There are a few rules about using the drop-box, things you can drop and things you can’t. Drop these things: expired and unused medications, over-the-counter medicines, sample meds, pet meds, medicated ointments, lotions and drops, and unopened Epi-Pens. Do not drop these things: needles, lancets, syringes, thermometers, IV bags, bloody or infectious waste, hydrogen peroxide, business waste (from nursing homes, etc.), empty containers, personal care products.