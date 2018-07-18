Catoosa County schools start a new year Aug. 8. That leaves parents just three weeks to get their ducks in a row, and there’s plenty to do.
On Aug. 2, parents can take their children to “Catoosa Kid’s Day” at Tiger Creek Elementary School where they’ll find free vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings for children and immunizations for those who qualify. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes goodies and inflatables for kids. The school is located at 134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Tunnel Hill.
But before that, parents will want to get a copy of the supplies list for their children’s schools and start looking for bargains. The Catoosa County Schools’ website has lists for every grade in every elementary and middle school in the system. Parents can also often find the lists in some area stores.
Supplies lists for elementary students include things like notebooks, pencils, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, and dry erase markers. Some lists are specific about preferences: Ticonderoga pencils, Fiskars scissors, Crayola crayons. Lists also request general classroom supplies like tissues, wet wipes, hand sanitizer and adhesive bandages. Most lists also ask parents to buy their children a good set of headphones.
Middle school students are requested to provide many similar things (minus “little kid” items), and ear buds instead of headphones. Some lists provide additional information like open house dates for visiting the school before Day One and taking care of details like extra fees, lunch accounts and learning bus assignments.
Many of the elementary school lists give parents the option of making a $25 supplies donation in lieu of buying the supplies, and they emphasize that no child will be turned away because he or she does not have the listed supplies.
Parents and students can visit the Catoosa Schools’ website to see the school calendar for the year, find information about meals and nutrition content, learn how to sign up for text messages, read the system’s student handbook, and learn about testing and a host of other school-related issues.
The site has links to the websites of each individual school and pretty much anything else a parent might need to know regarding their child’s schooling.
Parents can also look over the handbook for dress codes before adding “new clothes” to their before-school to-do lists.
To learn more, visit catoosa.k12.ga.us – it’s all there.