Georgia’s Historical Highlights
1526 The first colony on mainland America is established by Lucas Vazques de Ayllon. Recent research has led some to believe the location of the settlement to be on Georgia's Sapelo Island
1948 WSB-TV is dedicated. It is the first commercial television station in Georgia.
1950 Horace Ward applies to the segregated University of Georgia Law School.
1967 Columbus, Ga., native and author of “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.” Carson McCullers dies in Nyack, New York, the result of a brain hemorrhage following a stroke.
1986 Designing Women, a fictional TV show set in Atlanta about Julia Sugarbaker (Dixe Carter), Mary Jo Shively (Annie Potts), Suzanne Sugarbaker (Delta Burke) and Alison Sugarbaker (Julia Duffy) airs on CBS.