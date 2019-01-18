The debate over school calendars continues across the state, as many of those in favor and opposed weigh in.
The state is increasing efforts to create a uniform calendar for every system statewide. Among these changes to the calendar is the push for a longer summer break.
Those in favor of this change, especially in the tourism industry, complain that a shorter summer break means they have less youth available for part-time work. Also, the inconsistent calendars make tourism season more complicated, they say.
On the flip side, school advocates feel as though they need more flexibility and that the students may not retain information as easily if the annual summer break is any longer.
In states such as Michigan, where the school year begins after Labor Day, they have seen a boost of more than $20 million in tourism revenue. In Georgia, this later start date could mean more employees for local retail, more tourists due to everyone having the same school calendar, and as a result, more money going into tourism.
Local school officials, however, disagree with the statewide calendar proposal.
“The state requires high school students to take an end-of-course (EOC) test at the end of each semester” said Denia Reese, Catoosa County schools superintendent. ”The state-mandated end-of-course tests for high school students count 20 percent of their grade. Taking the end-of-course test prior to the traditional two-week Christmas break enhances students’ ability to retain information and allows high school students to begin a new semester in January. If the state mandates a later start date, our high school students would have to return after the traditional two-week Christmas break to take their end-of-course tests.”
Reese also mentioned that, in addition to end-of-course testing being an outstanding issue, the traditional October fall break would need to be eliminated, Thanksgiving break would need to be reduced, and the traditional two weeks of Christmas break would need to be evaluated.
This also applies to every district in the state, as the end-of-course testing is state-mandated.
School superintendents in Walker County are also not thrilled with the idea of a longer break.
“Our current calendar allows our high school students to take their end-of-course exams before the Christmas holiday versus coming back after being off for two weeks and attempting,” said Damon Raines, superintendent of Walker County Schools. “We did this several years ago, and our test results decreased dramatically. While the committee may show consideration for a calendar that gives opportunity for summer work, our students are already involved in work-based learning and internships. Many of them work year-round now. Maintaining local control gives systems the option of setting their own calendar based on their respective needs within the communities they serve.”
Chickamauga Schools Superintendent Melody Day said, “I think the study committee did a very thorough job and made some good recommendations. Rather than a synchronized start date for everyone, they gave a small range of time for systems to begin the school year. It does give a bit of leeway, but I still personally feel this should be a local decision. If a community is happy with their district’s calendar and it works for them and the community, I do not feel the state should make them change it to accommodate other districts and to extend the summer vacation time. Short intermittent breaks throughout the school year work well for us. Attendance is better, widespread illness is lower, student retention of material is better. … A longer summer break will increase the ‘summer slide,’ the amount of learning students lose over longer breaks. Also, most of our students are ready to come back to school after an eight-week summer break.”
All of the local superintendents have said they will follow this issue carefully.