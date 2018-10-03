1732 Selection is complete. 114 settlers (they did not count the preacher or the doctor) have been chosen to be the first to journey to Georgia
1739 Aware that England was about to declare war on Spain, James Oglethorpe called on Savannah militia members to fall into formation. With drums beating and local magistrates in their official robes, he announced that Britain and Spain were now at war (though the official declaration did not come until Oct. 23). Aware that on the North American mainland, Georgia would probably be the first battlefield in this war, Oglethorpe warned colonists to be on alert.
1787 William Pierce leaves New York on the sloop Friendship headed for Savannah. With him are copies of the Constitution proposed by the Constitutional Convention and approved by Congress.
1790 John Ross, the first Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, who led the Cherokee until his death in 1866, was born in Turkeytown (near Center), Alabama. Born of a white father, and a three-quarter white mother, Ross had only limited Cherokee blood. He received a white education, but chose to live with the Cherokees. In the early 1800s, he settled on the Tennessee River at the present-day site of Chattanooga, where he ran a ferry and warehouse at a site known as Ross’s Landing. Later, he became a wealthy planter and in 1827 moved to Georgia. Early in his life he worked as a federal postmaster from his home at the southern end of Missionary Ridge on the Old Federal Road, now Rossville, Ga. The town John Ross founded as Rossville Landing (Ross’s Landing) was renamed Chattanooga, Tenn., following the Cherokee Removal on the Trail of Tears. For more on John Ross, see http://www.aboutnorthgeorgia.com/ang/John_Ross
1828 Cherokee towns begin a two-week process to elect local and regional councils and a new National Council.
1831 Georgia's gubernatorial election of 1831 pitted George Gilmer against Wilson Lumpkin. The major difference between the two was Lumpkin promised Georgia Cherokee gold and Cherokee land while Gilmer had a "reserve" plan to hold the gold mines and no plan to take the Cherokee land. Lumpkin easily won the election.
1924 At the urging of owner George Foster Peabody, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor visit Warm Springs, Georgia for the first time. Peabody believed that the warm, mineral-laden water will benefit the polio-stricken politician. Roosevelt invested his own money into a treatment center, and in 1927 founded what is now the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation. As president, FDR usually visited in the spring and at Thanksgiving, and the home he built there became known as “The Little White House.” He died there in 1945.
1976 Hank Aaron takes his final major league at bat.
1987 Lithonia celebrates "Brenda Lee Day," for the pop/country singer who spent her childhood there. Lee serves as Grand Marshall in the parade and is honored with a street, Brenda Lee Lane.