GEORGIA HISTORY HIGHLIGHTS for Sept. 24
1735 In London, the Trustees designated James Oglethorpe as Com-missioner of Indian Affairs with sole power to grant licenses to trade with the Indians. The Trustees also named Charles Wesley as Secretary of Indian Affairs.
1789 The Judiciary Act of 1789 organizes the state of Georgia as a sin-gle judicial district.
1824 Jeff Davis enters West Point
1869 A proposal by Dr. Daniel O'Keefe lays out a plan for the estab-lishment of public schools in Atlanta
1881 Atlanta opens its first telephone exchange
1889 Decatur Female Seminary (today's Agnes Scott College) opens.
1930 Singer Ray Charles, noted for “Georgia on my Mind,” the state’s official state song, is born in Albany. Ray Charles Robinson later changed his name to avoid confusion with boxer “Sugar” Ray Robinson. Blinded at age five by glaucoma, Charles left school at 15 to pursue a singing career and in so doing created a brand new style of music that blended gospel, rhythm and blues, and jazz.
1988 Earliest recorded frost for the state of Georgia
1997 Brenda Lee inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame
2009 National Football Foundation officials announced that the Col-lege Football Hall of Fame would be moving to Atlanta from South Bend, Indiana.