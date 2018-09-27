1925 First meeting of the President's Aircraft Board. Carl Vinson is the only Democrat on the board created by Republican Calvin Cooledge.
1930 Bobby Jones, of Atlanta, completes the first Grand Slam in golf history by winning the U. S. Amateur Open at the Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania. After retiring from golf, Jones created the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, which was first played in 1934.
1956 On a 3-hour layover in Atlanta, Martin Luther King attempts to eat at a Dobbs House in the Atlanta Airport. He is shown to a "dingy compartment" apart from the other passengers. He indicated to his attorney an interest in filing suit against the restaurant.
2002 General release date for Sweet Home Alabama, starring Reese Witherspoon. Portions of the film were shot in Berry College (Rome), Atlanta, Conyers, Crawfordville, Peachtree City and Starr's Mill, Georgia.