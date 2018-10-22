GEORGIA HISTORICAL HIGHLIGHTS
1776 Lachlan McIntosh orders William McIntosh to build a fort (Fort McIntosh) on the Satilla River to protect settlers from the Florida Rangers.
1782 Cherokee Indians give the Tories to Andrew Pickens and Elijah Clarke. Clarke and Pickens then force the Cherokee to cede much of northeast Georgia to the whites in the Treaty of the Long Swamp.
1783 First of the Georgia headright grants is made, in which the state offers families 200 acres of land, plus 50 acres per person, to migrate to Georgia.
1832 Drawings for the Sixth Land Lottery begin. The only problem is the state of Georgia does not (and never will) have a valid treaty ceding the land
2001 Catooga County preacher and creative artist Howard Finster dies. A self-taught folk artist, visionary and preacher, he became one of the most important creative artists of the twentieth century. In 1961, Finster began his most famous work, Paradise Gardens. He turned rescued trash into religious works like the Mirror House and Hubcap Tower, along with historical and cultural figures from George Washington to Elvis. By the early 1980s his work had become famous, he made album covers for REM and the Talking Heads, and appeared on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”