Georgia Historical Highlights
1779 Polish Count Casimir Pulaski leads the Siege of Savannah. Pu-laski came from Poland to fight in the American Revolution and is one of only seven people to be granted honorary U.S. citizenship.
Pulaski was born an aristocrat in Warsaw in 1745. He first led men in battle as a freedom fighter in Poland.
After meeting Ben Franklin in France, he came to America in 1777 and joined Washington's Army at the Battles of Brandywine and German-town. As a brigadier general, he established Pulaski's Legion, a highly trained cohesive cavalry unit that acted as shock troops in battle. Washington sent Pulaski south to help liberate Savannah from British occupation.
While leading his legion into the heavily fortified British entrenchments, Pulaski was mortally wounded by a grapeshot.
The approved plan called for a diversionary assault on the British left followed by the main attack of French and American troops upon the British right at the Spring Hill redoubt. The American infantry served as a follow-up force, while Pulaski's men were to launch a cavalry charge whenever a breach occurred in the defenses to create havoc among the enemy troops.
The attack failed to unfold as planned. Allied troops started late, as fog and a lack of clear directions delayed the French columns. Once the assault began, the Allies quickly realized that the British knew of their plans. Eyewitness accounts of Pulaski's charge vary. Captain Paul Bentalou, a member of the legion, wrote that the general rode into battle when he heard news that d'Estaing was wounded. Another legionnaire, Maciej Rogowski, claimed that Pulaski and his men found themselves caught in a crossfire between two batteries. D'Estaing recalled that Pulaski charged too quickly and cut himself off from support. All accounts conveyed the grim news that grapeshot from a British cannon cut into the general when he attempted to crash though the enemy lines.
Pulaski died within several days of his wounding. Rumors and contro-versies about the exact cause of death and place of burial emerged within a few decades of Pulaski's demise and continue to exist. James Lynah, the physician who removed the fatal grapeshot, claimed that he could have saved Pulaski if the general had remained in the American camp, but he insisted upon boarding a ship. The standard account of Pulaski's death comes from Captain Paul Bentalou in an 1824 essay entitled "Pulaski Vindicated from an Unsupported Charge...." in which he claims that his commander died of gangrene aboard the Continental brigantine Wasp. Rapid deterioration of the body forced a burial at sea near Tybee Island, of which Bentalou claimed to be an eyewitness. A different account has Pulaski buried in South Carolina, while another report tells of a secret burial at Greenwich Plantation near Thunderbolt, in Chatham County, Georgia.
As noted, his exact burial site has been disputed. When Savannah renovated the Pulaski Monument in Monterey Square in 1996, it exhumed the body long thought to be his. Though DNA tests were inconclusive, the body of the man hailed as the father of the American Cavalry was reburied under the restored monument in 2005 on the anniversary of the Siege of Savannah on October 9, 1779,