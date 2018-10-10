Georgia Historical Highlights
1777 Lachlan McIntosh leaves Georgia to report to Continental Army Commander George Washington. Colonel Samuel Elbert takes command of the Georgia brigade
1787 William Pierce arrives in Savannah with the Constitution, a copy of the congressinal resolution and letters from Abraham Baldwin and William Few to Governor George Mathews, which he transmits to the governor
1863 Jeff Davis tours Army of Tennessee lines in North Georgia
1911 President William H. Taft tours Chickamauga Battlefield
1980 The Martin Luther King National Historic Site is created by the National Park System
