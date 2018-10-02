Georgia Historical Highlights
1898 Campbell Island is washed away by a hurricane as it crosses the Georgia coast with an estimated maximum wind of 95 mph. It strikes coastal Georgia near Cumberland Island, killing 179 (Georgia and North Florida), and setting storm surge records that still stand. It will cut across the state to the northwest, exiting near Rome.
1918 The Spanish flu invades Georgia, hitting 138 soldiers at Camp Gordon in Atlanta after having attacked Augusta's Camp Hancock. Amid rising fear and panic, officials struggled to contain the pandemic. The Atlanta City Council banned public gatherings: in schools, in theaters -- even in churches. Funerals were limited to 15 minutes. The University of Georgia suspended classes. Soldiers on quarantined bases slept outside. Everyone wore gauze masks as protection. Though Georgia was spared the worst, 750 died in Atlanta alone.
1968 National Trail System Act becomes law. This protects the 79 miles of The Appalachian Trail in Georgia, making it the first federal lineal park, along with the other 2000+ miles in other states. The land falls under management by the National Park Service
1974 Hank Aaron hits #733, his final home run in a Braves uniform
1980 First Mom Lillian Carter falls and breaks her hip
1984 Groundbreaking for the Carter Center, Atlanta, Georgia. Original plans have been modified to answer some of the local concerns.
2016 The Atlanta Braves played their last game at Turner Field. Turner Field was originally the stadium used for the track and field events at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, but it was retro-fitted for baseball after the Olympics. The Braves played there for twenty years, before moving to a new complex in Cobb County for the 2017 season.