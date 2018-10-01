Georgia Historical Highlights
1702 During Queen Anne's War, James Moore leads an expedition against the coastal missions between South Carolina and St. Augustine (Spanish capitol of Florida). This effectively ended the Spanish presence along the coast of Georgia. Moore captured and held the city of St. Augustine, only to be driven from the city by the Spanish fleet.
1765 During their stay at Fort Barrington John and William Bartram discover Franklinia, Fevertree, and Ogeechee Lime
1776 State convention to create constitution held in Savannah
1838 Final Council Meeting Before Trail of Tears*
1880 Nevin Opera House opens, Rome, Ga.
1895 Teachers School established in Columbus
1924 Jimmy Carter born, Plains, Ga.**
1958 James Brown first #1 hit, Try Me, is released
1963 Georgia, eight months ahead of the National Civil Rights Act comprehensively desegregates virtually every public facility
1986 The Carter Presidential Museum and Library and the Carter Center are dedicated.
2000 General release of the movie “Remember the Titans”
* On Oct. 1, 1838, the main body of the Cherokees assembled for a final council meeting at Rattlesnake Springs in Tennessee. In all, there were 12,500 Cherokees, with 645 wagons, 5000 horses, and additional oxen. Here, they pledged to keep their laws and form of government in their new home. The Rattle Springs council meeting was brief, and when it ended, a signal was given for the first detachment of Cherokees to move out on the road to Nashville. Because of cold weather and disease, thousands would die during what the Cherokees would call their “Trail of Tears.”
** The only Georgian to ever be elected president of the United States, Jimmy Carter was born in Plains and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. He left a promising naval career after his father's death in 1953 and returned to Plains to take over the family peanut business.
Successful but restless, Carter entered politics and won the governors' seat in 1970 on a promise of reform. At that time, governors could only serve one term. So the ambitious Carter set his sights on higher office and shocked the world by narrowly winning the presidency in 1976 in the wake of Watergate.
Carter’s greatest achievement as president was the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, but inflation, high interest rates, and the Iranian hostage crisis led to his overwhelming defeat by Ronald Reagan in 1980.
Carter then embarked on a new career: humanitarian. He founded the Carter Center and in 2002 became only the second Georgian to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
The man who rose from peanut farmer to president to peacemaker was born on October 1, 1924,