The Electoral College was originally intended to give smaller states a fairer voice in presidential elections, but it eventually wound up making things even more unbalanced. In 1787 the largest states had about four times the population of the smallest states. But today California has 39,500,000 people and Wyoming has 580,000, a glaring 68-1 disparity. Mathematically each California senator represents 19,750,000 people while Wyoming’s represents only 290,000. Is this fair representation or anything even close?
Many Americans attribute our tenure as the world’s oldest democracy to our three-branch system of government, a unique concept at the time of its founding. But that constitution was devised based on how things were in 1787, not 2018.
The new American nation consisted of 13 coastal states dependent on agriculture and trade with Europe. In the four southern states agriculture above subsistence farming depended on slave labor. Without mentioning slavery by name, the U.S. Constitution gave the southern states a disproportionate advantage by permitting them to count slaves as 3/5 of a person in calculating congressional representation, even though slaves couldn’t vote. This amounted to one-third more House members and one-third more electoral votes for the South. The two Supreme Court chief justices who consistently handed down pro slavery decisions, John Marshall and Roger Taney, were both southerners. And it was no coincidence that of our first seven presidents five were slave owners. Most of this can be attributed to inequitable representation.
By the close of the twentieth century 63% of the world’s nations had become self-governing. And it is significant that none of the new democracies chose the U.S. system as a model for their new governments. Most of them adopted some type of a parliamentary arrangement instead. Does this make a statement?
I wouldn’t recommend that we change to a parliamentary system because I don’t know enough about it to make that judgment. But I know this: with candidates consistently winning the presidency without a majority of the total votes cast, a Senate that doesn’t even approach balanced representation and most congressional districts grotesquely gerrymandered to keep the favored party in power regardless of what the voters want are making us the laughing stock of the world’s republics. Fake news? No; fake democracy.
Just imagine our presidents being required to do what British prime ministers do bi-weekly, defend their decisions and policies before Parliament (Congress) and respond to members’ questions. Could George W. have seduced us into his foolish Iraq War with this requirement? Or would Donald Trump get by with his impulsive actions, accusations, firings and rantings?
The legislative gridlock that continually plagues our congress is rare in parliamentary systems because the prime minister is leader of the majority party. And British legislative district lines are drawn by a neutral authority uninfluenced by political realities. Gerrymandering, unique to the U.S., is an ingenious method used to keep a minority party in power and thwart the true will of the people. People from other democracies can’t believe we actually do this.
The needed changes are too numerous and complex to be made piecemeal by the torturous constitutional amendment process.
The alternative is a constitutional convention where the entire Constitution would be subject to review? Could we trust ourselves to do this?
