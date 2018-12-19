Before we get too judgmental and self-righteous over Saudi Arabia’s recent murder and dismemberment of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, we might remember that these Middle-Eastern Muslim people are several centuries behind us on their cultural and ethical journey. And the historical record of our own Christian ancestors is no cleaner than theirs is today.
Early in the sixteenth century our noble English forebears burned Christian scholars at the stake, an execution no less inhumane than beheading or dismemberment. Their “crime?” Translating the Latin Bible into English so that the common people might understand it. In 1535 English ecclesiastical authorities burned William Tyndale for his Bible translation. Another translator, John Wycliffe, escaped the same fate by dying a natural death before he could be tried and incinerated. But just to be sure, they exhumed his body and burned it anyway. Does this sound like civilized, Christian people?
In 1492 after the Spanish expelled the last Muslim conquerors from the Iberian Peninsula, they gave the Jews living there the choices of conversion to Christianity, expulsion or execution. Under the former Muslim reign the Jews had been allowed to practice their trades, professions and religion in relative peace. Most, of course, chose expulsion and migrated to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Those that remained, called “Conversos,” were forcibly baptized and practiced Christianity openly in the Churches on Sunday and Judaism clandestinely in their homes on the Sabbath.
The Jews who migrated to Europe soon encountered prejudice and persecution throughout the continent as “Christ killers.” They alone were blamed for Jesus’s Crucifixion. But I think the Jewish traditions of universal education and industriousness also had a lot to do with this anti-semitism. But, rather surprisingly, in much of the Muslim world the Jews once enjoyed toleration and freedom much as they had in Spain. The present hostilities arose after the advent of Zionism, the 1948 Israeli-Palestinian War and the Palestinian loss of territory. But were the Jews guilty of Jesus’s death? There is considerable historical evidence that calls this claim into question.
First of all, crucifixion was a Roman method of execution. Had the Jews been primarily involved Jesus would probably have been stoned as Stephen was in Acts 7. Only the Romans could impose the death penalty. And why would the Romans have killed Him? Because by being hailed as “King of the Jews” Jesus threatened their sovereignty. At the risk of again incurring the wrath of biblical fundamentalists, literalists and inerrantists, I tend to trust the historical record over religious traditions.
The accusation of “Christ Killers” has been an excuse for anti-semitic atrocities during the Crusades, the Spanish Inquisition, the Nazi Holocaust and various European Pogroms. But until recently the Muslim World has recognized the Jews as kindred people of God, albeit somewhat in error. And they have usually treated them better than have many Christians; that is, until the 1948 Israeli-Palestinian War.
After almost two millennia of misunderstanding there is little animosity today between Christians and Jews. Why can’t this feeling be extended to the Muslim world, the other “People of the Book?” I’m merely asking the question; I don’t claim to know the answer.
