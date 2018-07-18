I think all this scare talk about Russia’s increasing belligerence, Vladimir Putin’s alleged interference in our 2016 presidential election and the European Union’s uneasiness over possible Russian aggression is largely for naught. As usual, many of us have not looked at the facts.
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham recently made the point that although Putin controls vast petroleum and natural gas reserves and Russia outnumbers individual European nations in population, Russia’s economy hardly exceeds that of Italy alone. And while ranking sixth in world defense spending, Russia’s military budget is hardly one-tenth that of the U.S. The fact is that Putin is essentially a pipsqueak, a paper tiger making a lot of noise. But, strategically important, he has a bought-and-paid-for ally right here among us.
In spite of Putin’s open aggression against Georgia and the Ukraine, his annexation of Crimea and his probable interference in the U.S. 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump has uttered few critical words about his policies or his actions. Why don’t Trump’s supporters ever question his silence on this subject?
Quoted in a recent New York Times editorial, “Why is Trump So Afraid of Russia?”, former CIA director John Brennan declared, “I think he’s afraid of the president of Russia. The Russians have had a long experience with Mr. Trump and may have things they could expose.” The editorial also points out that while Trump avoids all criticism of Putin he reserves a special animosity toward Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the entire Russian affair. Personally, I think the only reason he doesn’t fire Mueller is the fact that this would trigger an even more aggressive congressional investigation led by members of his own party. They might be finally fed up with the embarrassment of his evasiveness and lying.
To date Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn has pled guilty to lying about his involvement with Russia and his former foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos has pleaded likewise. Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy chairman Rick Gates have both also pled guilty to lying about matters involving Russia. Special Counsel Mueller has also indicted 13 Russians with conspiring to interfere with the 2016 election. Furthermore, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they have evidence that during the presidential campaign Trump was “actively negotiating a business deal in Moscow with a Russian bank.”
Against sound staff advice President Trump publicly congratulated Putin on his victory in a recent obviously-rigged election. Arizona’s Senator John McCain voiced his disapproval in saying “an American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.” And even Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a loyal Republican if one ever existed, says that congratulating Putin “wouldn’t have been high on my list.”
As I’ve said previously, impeaching Trump at this time would probably prove counterproductive. The better choice would be to strip him of his congressional majority this November and render him harmless until we can elect a new president in 2020. There is the further possibility that he could fail to win his party’s nomination for a second term. It’s time to act.
George B. Reed Jr., who lives in Rossville, can be reached by email at reed1600@bellsouth.net.