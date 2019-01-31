President George H. W. Bush, for whom, incidentally, I voted, coined the “L-word,” “liberal.” Others picked up on it and the term liberal quickly became a pejorative, a dirty word. But liberal and liberalism have a long and distinguished history of which many are apparently unaware, or at least pretend to be.
Few concepts will enrage religious and political conservatives more than the mention of liberalism. But a basic review of our history reveals that certain beliefs once considered liberal, even radical, are now a standard part of conservative philosophy. One example is today’s conservatives’ mother’s milk, capitalism.
Centuries ago, when free-market trade first emerged in the existing mercantilist economies of Europe, it seemed a thoroughly radical, chaotic experiment that would soon die a natural death or lead to a mass disruption of trade and commerce. In fact, it was referred to by some detractors derisively as “liberal capitalism” and shunned like the plague. Instead, it grew like the plague and is still today the world’s accepted system of manufacturing, trade and commerce.
Liberalism itself is not a distinct entity; it’s not a “thing.” It is, rather, an attitude or state of mind. Coming from the same word root as “liberty,” liberalism entails the freedom of individuals to investigate, test, experiment and decide the correct direction to take or goal to pursue. Typically, liberals are suspicious of long-held beliefs whose truth is generally accepted but is not always self-evident. Example: Today religious freedom is considered a fundamental American right. But when it was first introduced-by liberals, mind you, most Christians were skeptical. And even today complete religious freedom is not always endorsed in certain circles. But over time liberalism also brought about constitutional government by freely-elected representatives, deriving its legitimacy and consent from the governed themselves. Liberalism also fostered a climate of economic freedom that paved the way for today’s free-market capitalism.
Today we take for granted the American public’s right to protection against dangerous and defective goods and services sold on the free market. But this moral progress was achieved against the efforts of massive and bitter opposition by earlier generations of conservatives. “Caveat emptor” (Let the buyer beware!) was the conservative mantra in the pre-Great Depression days of a largely unregulated economy.
Unfortunately, a system built on free enterprise and free trade includes certain individuals bent on taking unfair advantage of their employees, customers and competitors who must be limited and controlled if the free market system is to survive. Today we have laws to ensure against this happening. But this protection was achieved only against the opposition of an earlier generation of unlimited free-market conservatives. The main goal of these conservatives was that of keeping the market totally free of regulation no matter how many people were harmed in the process.
The basic question remains, however: To what extent should it be permissible for the government to interfere in the nation’s economy? And that one will persist for as long as we remain a free society.
An individual or a society can only be judged to be liberal or conservative in view of the existing environment. With this thought in mind, in view of the times in which He lived, I ask you, what was Jesus of Nazareth, liberal or conservative?
George B. Reed Jr., who lives in Rossville, can be reached by email at reed1600@bellsouth.net.