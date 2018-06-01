Neither of our major political parties is overburdened with virtue. And the Democrats’ misconduct isn’t limited to hanky-panky either.
Crooked machine politics was the exclusive domain of northern big-city Democratic bosses for more than a century. And although their reign ended with the 1968 Voting Rights Act, few American political organizations were more corrupt than the southern rural Democratic oligarchies.
And the GOP? Founded as the party of freedom in 1852, from profiteering during the Civil War and Reconstruction the Republican Party quickly became the party of wealth and privilege. But they also supported individual rights and free enterprise. And they have never let African Americans forget that it was the Republicans who led the fight to abolish slavery and grant them citizenship and voting rights. Back then the Democrats first supported slavery, then racial segregation laws. But after President Lyndon Johnson pushed through several Civil Rights Bills in the 1960s there was a total exodus of southern Democratic senators to the GOP. This radically altered America’s political landscape.
In his “Southern Strategy” for the 1964 presidential campaign, Senator Barry Goldwater avoided taking an outright anti-civil rights stance which would have alienated many in his own party. Instead, he hinted that he thought some of the civil rights legislation might be unconstitutional. As a result, Goldwater took five southern states in 1964 and kicked off a movement fueled by racism and little else that eventually led to the southern Democratic defection. States’ rights and independence? No group has fed more greedily at the federal trough than southerners, irrespective of party label. Every southern state gets far more money back from Washington than it sends there in taxes, some double or more such as Mississippi and Louisiana. If anyone’s curious, Georgia ranks seventh and Tennessee third.
In his two campaigns for governor of California Ronald Reagan embraced the standard Republican pro-civil rights rhetoric. California is a progressive, multi-ethnic state where it would have been political suicide to have done otherwise. But in his 1980 campaign for the presidency Reagan needed the votes of some of the former states of the Old Confederacy. Thus, he moderated his views on certain racial questions to woo the southerners without losing his northern and western support. His staff decided on a pro-states’ rights stance rather than a guaranteed-to-fail anti-civil rights position.
GOP strategists decided to kick off the 1980 presidential campaign with a speech at the Neshoba County Fair conveniently located only seven miles from Philadelphia, Mississippi, the site of the 1964 murders of three young civil rights workers. Without openly saying it, this was a blatant, in-your-face appeal to southern racism, an expansion on Nixon’s and Goldwater’s Southern Strategy. The term “states’ rights” became a not-too-subtle code word for anti-civil rights. During his speech Reagan declared “I believe in states’ rights . . . and I believe we’ve distorted the balance of our government today by giving it powers that were never intended in the Constitution to that Federal establishment.”
Reagan carried the GOP from post-Watergate near irrelevance to the dominance it enjoys today, partially through the seduction of former Dixiecrats. And today Donald Trump has won over a working-class group he actually despises with the same kind of subtle racist innuendos and empty promises he has no intention of keeping. But Southerners love to be duped, don’t we?
George B. Reed Jr., who lives in Rossville, can be reached by email at reed1600@bellsouth.net.