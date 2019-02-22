Probably without realizing it, over the past several decades we have witnessed a wholesale upward redistribution of wealth in this country. In any free-market society the more inventive, enterprising and harder-working individuals are more generously rewarded. And they should be.
But today’s skyrocketing income imbalance is absurd, even immoral. But few of us appear very concerned so long as it doesn’t personally affect us too much.
Wealth inequality is the unequal distribution of assets among individuals or groups. Included is annual monetary income, real property, personal possessions, business assets, savings and investments. By these criteria the gross asset value of U.S. households in 2017 was a record $94.7 trillion. If divided equally among our estimated 124 million households this amounts to slightly more than $760,000 per family, a world record by far.
But in the real world the bottom half of U.S. households, some 62 million families, averaged only about $11,000 in net worth, including home equities. From any perspective this glaring difference between mean and median family incomes should concern everyone. But it apparently doesn’t.
We tend to go ballistic when being compared to other industrialized societies, particularly if they are outperforming us. But, our precious little egos aside, don’t we have something of value to learn from these people? I think we particularly have something to learn from Germany, whose export-oriented economy is proportionately second only to China’s. But are the Germans better educated? In some respects, I think they are.
The U.S. produces proportionately many more bachelor’s degrees than the Germans and all the world covets an American PhD. Our graduate education is second to none. It’s in the areas of K-12 education and vocational training that the Germans outperform us.
German vocational schooling, known as “The Dual System,” features a combination of theoretical instruction and practical, real-life work experience. An amazing feature is the cooperation between German employers and the vocational schools. Upon graduation after a schooling period of from two to three-and-a-half years, German students are ready to go to work.
There are currently about 330 occupations in Germany that require vocational training. German employers and labor unions enjoy an understanding, cooperation and mutual respect not always found in other societies, certainly not in ours.
The shared responsibility and cooperation between government, employers and trade unions is also vital in responding to emerging new challenges and technological innovations that have an increasing impact on today’s competitive industrial environment. And I will remind readers again that most education in Germany — primary, secondary, college and vocational — is government-funded and -operated. Contrary to current U.S. philosophy, private or church-operated schools are a rarity there. And I will also reemphasize that German and European public schools in general have few or no varsity athletic programs. Nevertheless, their kids score high on international physical fitness measurements.
Back in the 19th century U.S. educational results were sadly behind in comparison to most of the industrial world. Parents who could afford it sent their children to Europe for advanced education. But when considering guidelines on which to reconstruct our own educational system we chose the German, not the English model. And it was undeniably successful, that is, until recent times. Could it be remodeling time again?