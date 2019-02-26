Former secretary of state and presidential advisor Condoleezza Rice, a Republican for whom I have immense respect, concludes that our traditional values are too solid and firmly-rooted for our nation’s survival to be threatened by the populist fears and misgivings that elected Donald Trump. But I am still concerned about where we are headed in the wake of this present climate of fear and anxiety.
Populism itself is not easily defined. Almost never capitalized, it is more an attitude or trend than a distinct political entity or “thing.” In a nutshell populism is the process of mobilizing people against a supposed ruling economic, political or social elite; “Power to the People!”
America’s first real populist political movement was associated with the late 19th-century Pentecostal religious revival. The two were correlated but only loosely involved. The populist political effort soon faded but the religious movement is one of the few Christian bodies growing today.
The term populism can also be used as a pejorative, almost synonymous with demagogy. Populism’s detractors often equate it with mob rule as they once did democracy. Modern populism is associated with left-wing factions in Latin America, right-wing movements in Europe and both here in the U.S. Here it can appear anywhere along the left-right ideological axis.
If there is a single trait that American and European populists share it is a fear of economic and cultural submersion by immigrants. They believe that any gains by immigrants come at the expense of native-born citizens in a kind of zero-sum competition.
Most European nations are sustained by a common ethnic identity rooted in race, language and culture. And there is usually an established church, although fewer and fewer people any longer attend. Contrarily, America is founded on an idea, a belief in God-given, self-evident equality and on the people’s right and responsibility to govern themselves.
After a couple of generations in this country immigrant people are usually accepted as fully American. But in much of Europe full acceptance is difficult, even after many generations. I recall a German gentleman being questioned on a TV talk show about how one might become a German. He replied that one doesn’t “become” German; you either are, or you are not. That exclusivist attitude, I think, is indicative of European attitudes in general toward immigrants.
The French, probably the most xenophobic Europeans, also have the strongest populist leanings, including a longstanding anti-Semitism. France, incidentally, also has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel and the U. S.
Except for Bernie Sanders and his disciples, few American populists have socialist leanings. They seek to reform capitalism rather than abolish it. Labor’s right to organize and the direct election of senators were two of American populism’s early successes. But populism can also take a right-wing course as evidenced by arch segregationist George Wallace’s early success in his populist-racist presidential campaign. Wallace’s unexpected early victories paved the way for the “Reagan Democrats,” and, quite unintentionally, laid the groundwork for Donald Trump’s triumph over the Republican orthodoxy in 2016.
My concern is where are we are headed today and beyond? Back toward the center and sanity or further afield in an increasingly uneasy and confused populist/nativist world?