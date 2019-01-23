The United Nations was established at the end of World War II as an international organization to prevent future wars and alleviate the human problems of disease, hunger and poverty. Today the U.N.’s success is a mixed bag at best, but its primary goal is being realized.
In the 73 years since the U.N.’s founding there have been no wars between the world’s major powers, a first in world history. But shouldn’t we be able to prevent war with something more civilized than mutually-assured nuclear destruction?
But there are other areas in which the U.N.’s efforts have also been successful. In a world largely at peace the benefits of free-market capitalism have been extended to many of the world’s “have-not” poverty-stricken areas. This was made possible through liberal capitalism and an increasingly globalized economy.
Noted economist Steven Radelet writes, “Mao (former Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong) single-handedly and dramatically changed the direction of world poverty with one single act: he died.” While retaining certain elements of socialism, China’s adoption of free-market principles after Mao created an economic miracle that has virtually eliminated China’s poverty and starvation.
Although certain ideologs are prone to belittle capitalism’s successes, its world-wide economic and social benefits are so obvious they don’t require defending. But we still have a long way to go. Many workers in China, India and Africa today are about where those in the western world were economically and socially in the early days of the Industrial Revolution. Unfortunately, this includes the exploitation of child and female labor and “sweatshop” factories. But given time, things will evolve there as they have in the developed world. But real change will also require an organized labor movement, still an anathema to the conservative establishment everywhere.
Probably the best example of the free market at work is a night-time satellite photo of the Korean peninsula. Here we can see capitalist South Korea all aglow with activity, progress and the good life contrasted with the communist north cloaked in relative gloom and darkness. Here is a classic study where geography, history and culture are held constant and only economics and politics vary. A similar comparison would be East and West Germany when they were divided by the Iron Curtain.
Some on both the right and the left blame the fast-globalizing world economy for much of our current woes, which are actually few. U.S. unemployment began dropping in 2012 under Obama and is today the lowest it has been in decades. But major change is neither completely smooth nor without victims. And the generally-accepted economic principle of comparative advantage infers that on average everyone is better off when each nation markets the goods and services that it can produce most efficiently. But there are also victims in this process. Like any human-devised system, the free market falls short of perfection. But most problems will eventually be addressed.
Although working in sweatshop factories can be laborious, dangerous and life-shortening, it must be better than working in the third world’s fields and orchards as day laborers. People in underdeveloped countries leave the fields in droves for factory jobs while harboring few illusions about the negatives involved. Things will continue to look up, it will just take time.
