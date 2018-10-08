Geoff Duncan, Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, visited Northwest Georgia Friday, Oct. 5, to share his plans for expanding rural broadband, growing the economy and securing schools.
Duncan met with local leaders including, Sen. Jeff Mullis, Sen. Chuck Payne, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, and Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
“It's always good to get to this beautiful part of the state,” said Duncan. “We've had a lot of support in this region and it's because the folks here know that I will deliver on my promises. As an outsider busi-nessman, I don't just talk the political talk — I know how to step in and get the job done. I can't wait to be back in Northwest Georgia soon.”
Sheriff Sisk, who is supporting Duncan, said, “I'm proud to support Geoff Duncan because he is a strong friend of law enforcement and he understands the importance of keeping our children and families safe in Northwest Georgia.”
“Geoff Duncan knows what it takes to keep drugs off our streets, gangs out of our neighborhoods, and kids safe in our schools,” Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said. “And that's why I'm proud to lend him my full endorsement.”
Duncan will face former Hollywood talent agent and current executive Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in the Nov. 6 general election. Early voting opens Monday, Oct. 15.