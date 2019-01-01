FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR PAT DOYLE
Visitation at 10 a.m.; service at 2 p.m.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette with visitation prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church.
Commander Patrick Daniel Doyle, age 47, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends. Born on November 20, 1971, he is the son of Mary Ann Lamb Doyle and the belated Daniel Francis Doyle, III.
He was an avid outdoorsman and Georgia Bulldogs fan. He loved God, family, friends, community, and nation. His last 20-plus years were spent protecting and serving all of the above. His career began in the jail where he progressed on to patrolman, Detective, and his final title as Commander of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. His distinguished service career is undeniable.
However, the title he cherished above all was “Dad”. There was nothing in this world that he loved more than his son, PJ. Countless hunting and fishing trips, ball games, shooting ranges, Scouting, 4-H and FFA events, it did not matter what it was if it meant spending time with “the boy.” A more loving and dedicated husband and father will never be found.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Dacia Henton Doyle; son, Patrick Daniel Doyle Jr., both of LaFayette; mother, Mary Ann Doyle, Macon, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Chris (Karen) Doyle of Simpsonville, S.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Katie (Brandon) Williams of Carrollton, GA.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Mary Henton; brother-in-law, Derrick Henton all of LaFayette, GA; nieces and nephews, Mary Elizabeth Doyle, Madison Doyle, David Doyle, Reece Williams, Mallory Williams, Gracie Henton, Addison Henton, and Dylan Henton; and so many others that called him “Uncle Patrick.”
He leaves behind a plethora of funny phrases and countless memories. The world is a better place because he was here.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette with visitation prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church.
No interment.
Pallbearers are Ryan Matthews, Caine Railey, Matt Cole, Greg Cross, Crystal Sprouse, David Gilleland, Patrick Cook, and Dewayne Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Chris Doyle, Brandon Williams, Derrick Henton, Jerry Durham, Greg Ramey, Greg Blaylock, Stacey Blaylock, Jimmy Pledger, and Patrick Stanfield.