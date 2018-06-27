Since assuming management of the former Hutcheson/Cornerstone hospital’s facilities last December, CHI Memorial ceaselessly has worked toward revitalizing Northwest Georgia’s regional hospital.
The main campus in Fort Oglethorpe has maintained fully-supported emergency room services, upgraded the facility and soon should reopen its surgery center.
Standalone clinics in Trenton, Chickamauga and LaFayette have become “go to” providers for primary care in their respective municipalities.
CHI Memorial-Parkway (formerly Hutcheson on the Parkway) has become home to CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Ringgold, CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates and The Chattanooga Heart Institute.
Now another chapter in the story of CHI-Memorial moving into Northwest Georgia is being written.
On Monday, June 25, Georgia’s Department of Community Health announced its approval of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia’s certificate of need application to provide full-service cancer services with new equipment at CHI Memorial-Parkway in Ringgold.
The next day, physicians and politicians — as well as CHI employees and administrators, along with members of the public — gathered to celebrate being approved to operate the former Fuller Cancer Center and describe how it benefits the community.
“It was obvious from the beginning that there was a need,” said Larry Schumacher, CHI Memorial CEO and senior vice president of operations, Southeast Division, Catholic Health Initiatives.
Providing full-service cancer care is part of the initiative CHI Memorial began several years ago to expand the availability of quality healthcare. That process began several years ago when a federal judge allowed the sale of bankrupt Hutcheson Medical Center’s clinics to local governments who in turn leased those facilities and their management to CHI.
That process advanced with the acquisition of the Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold campuses.
“Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Andrew McGill, senior vice president of strategy and business development for CHI. “Each and every day, we care for each individual.”
Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry recalled how when he was 18 — 28 years ago — he and his brother were tasked with ferrying their father, who died of cancer, back and forth to Chattanooga for his treatment.
“Our goal, mine and all the commissioners, is to get quality health care back in Catoosa County and all of North Georgia,” he said.
Now, as June draws to a close, it seems that the Rees Skillern Cancer Institute-Parkway will occupy the former Fuller Cancer Center at 4750 Battlefield Parkway. And, it is hoped, soon shall offer world-class services.
“This will really change the lives of my friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Ted Arrowsmith. “CHI has a mission of compassion and excellence.”
A physician with Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation’s largest community-based cancer care specialists, Arrowsmith lives in Flintstone and has practiced medicine in Northwest Georgia for 18 years.
Treatment of cancer is different from nearly any other medical specialty, he said. Unlike surgery, it is something that can require treatment over an extended period of time. For those undergoing radiation therapies, daily treatments might be necessary for a period of several weeks. Other patients might face a treatment regime that requires monthly chemotherapy treatments over the course of years.
Curative care can vary broadly, Arrowsmith said, but something seemingly as insignificant as reducing the time spent traveling from home to their doctor’s office or treatment facility can be of immeasurable benefit for a cancer victim.
“It might be short-term but of significant importance to minimize the disruption of their lives,” he said.
And it is not only for those who undergo treatment that can make them feel worse rather than better after a round of radiation or infusion. Having a full-service facility near where they live allows even terminal patients the opportunity of spending every moment possible with those they love — and not trying to find a way to travel to a nearby city for treatment.
“That time saved can be life-saving,” the doctor said.
Arrowsmith said the “radiation equipment will be the best in the region,” and, of equal importance, the Rees Skillern Cancer Institute technical and medical staff are second to none.
Officials said they are prepared to upgrade the facility’s linear accelerator to provide full-service cancer services as early as September.
“Government goes slow,” Henry said, “Government and medical together goes even slower. I hope that in 30 days we’ll be able to move forward.”
Schumacher said the only thing that could delay this start is an appeal of the June 25 decision by Erlanger Health System.
Erlanger’s application for building a new cancer center in Ringgold was opposed by Catoosa County’s elected officials and denied by the Georgia Department of Community Health.
But Erlanger can appeal the certificate of need that was granted to CHI, and, Schumacher said, “Only Erlanger can delay the community’s cancer care by trying to block CHI Memorial from providing care to the people of North Georgia.”
Access to radiation oncology at CHI Memorial-Parkway could be delayed by two years or more as the issue is resolved through the legal process, he said, meaning hundreds of people will be denied access to life-saving care close to home.
“Erlanger had its opportunity to invest in radiation oncology services over the three years it managed Hutcheson Medical Center, yet failed to do so,” Schumacher said. “It also owned the land for its proposed cancer center for 10 years, but again failed to take steps to create a cancer center.”
If you support CHI Memorial providing full-service cancer care at CHI Memorial-Parkway, visit CHIMemorialNOW.org to sign an online petition that supports opening this cancer care center without delays.
Arrowsmith said that each year, more than 500 individuals must travel away from this Georgia region to receive cancer treatments, something that is a burden on them, their families and friends.
“People should not have to travel great distances to obtain life-saving radiation therapy,” he said. “Extensive travel for treatment can be exhausting for the individual and challenging for family members who are there to help.”
CHI officials noted a need and dedicated themselves to helping advance their mission of providing compassionate care for the sick and dying. Having done that, Schumacher said the public can contribute that goal’s realization.
“We need your voice,” he said. “We need you to take action today.”
That action involves going online at CHIMemorialNOW.org to sign a petition that supports opening a cancer care center — now — in Northwest Georgia.
State Sen. Jeff Mullis was introduced as a significant supporter of CHI’s presence in the region and its initiative to bring cancer care closer to his home.
“I’m grateful you’re expanding,” Mullis said. “This is so important to this community — medically, economically, socially — thank you and God bless you.”