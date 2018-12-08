The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library recently donated a check for $8,000 to the library.
The money was raised throughout the year during community fundraisers, business and individual donations, and memberships.
“The money donated today will go to help fund projects and programs used throughout the year,” Library Manager Tim York said.
Friends President Rachel Oesch Willeford said the organization hosts several fundraisers to raise money for the library. “We have an adults-only evening event each year with a silent and live auction, we host a princess party and ‘Cocoa with Santa’ each year, and this year we added a fall wreath fundraiser. All of these events are run by community volunteers who donate their time, talents, and money to the library.”
For more information about the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.