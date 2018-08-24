It’s a deal almost made in heaven. Once a week for seven weeks someone provides dinner for you and your kids, then someone entertains your children while you get tips and advice from a professional on parenting — and at the end of your seven weeks, you get a $30 Walmart card.
You come out seven meals and $30 ahead, your kids have fun and you gain some great skills to help the little ones grow into happy, successful adults.
Prevention Parenting Classes sponsored by The Catoosa County Family Collaborative are gaining popularity. Collaborative GenRx Director William Mathew says that after the last round of classes, parents stood in the parking lot discussing what they’d learned and planning a support group to keep encouraging one another.
Classes are open to parents and grandparents who are raising children. There is no cost for the classes. They run for seven Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Catoosa Learning Center near the Colonnade.
Subjects covered by the course include managing behavior, discipline, praise and criticism, and drug and alcohol abuse. Childcare is available for ages newborn to 4 years old, and a learning area is available for ages 5-9.
The deadline for signup is Sept. 6. Call or email William Mathew: 706-935-5018 or WilliamMathew.capi@gmail.com.
