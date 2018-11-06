On Sunday, Nov. 11, Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain, and part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, is waiving the entrance fee for all visitors to honor those who have served in our armed forces.
Come enjoy the beautiful views of Chattanooga and its surrounding areas from historic Lookout Mountain, where soldiers struggled during the “Battle Above the Clouds”. During the day, ranger-guided walks are given at 11 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm. These walks begin inside the Point Park entrance gate and last 30 to 45 minutes.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.