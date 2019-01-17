The idea for workshops that teach skills needed to live a grown-up life came from the public, says Catoosa County Library’s Teen/Tween Coordinator Erica Tuggle.
“Parents and even some kids were asking us if we could teach life skills they weren’t learning anywhere else,” says Tuggle. The library’s response was a resounding yes.
Workshops will begin this month (January) and are open to people ages 13-25 — “young adults and new adults,” as Tuggle refers to them. And they’re free. Here’s a rundown.
Jan. 31, 4:30 p.m.: Homeowner in Training. Keller-Williams Realtor Misty Bowles will walk students through the process of finding a first apartment and working toward buying a first home. Parents are encouraged to attend, too.
Feb. 21, 4:30 p.m.: Car Care. Learn how to check oil, change a tire and perform other essential car care from Rick Tuggle, who will have his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along to demonstrate on.
March 28, 4:30 p.m.: Money Matters. Financial Relationship Consultant Dana Jones, from Regions Bank, will teach students about creating a budget, saving and the wise use of credit. Students will be encouraged to ask questions.
April 25, 4:30 p.m.: Hired. For young people searching for a job or dreaming about getting their first job, former college professor Erica Tuggle will help students learn how to fashion a good résumé (students are encouraged to bring theirs) and will conduct a mock interview with library director Richard Groves.
Tuggle says plans are already underway for future workshops, including one on cooking. “We welcome suggestions,” she says. “We want to offer what the community needs.”
The Catoosa County Library is located at 108 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, just off Battlefield Parkway, in the Benton Place Campus. For more information, call 706-965-3600.