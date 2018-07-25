It’s not every day that a Lion’s Club can boast the pinning of a fourth generation to its ranks, but that’s exactly what happened on July 12 at the Chickamauga Lion’s Club.
Gordon Lee High School graduate and University of Georgia student Dalton Green continued his family’s tradition and commitment to community service as he was inducted into the Lion’s Club, standing before people who had been an influential part of his life since he was a youngster.
The Green family involvement in the Lions Club started with Dalton’s great-grandfather, Wallace Green, who was a member of the Boynton Lions Club. Wallace’s son, Lamar, followed at Boynton. Lamar’s son, Michael, joined the Chickamauga Lions Club — and now, Michael’s son, Dalton.
“Dalton is an official member now,” says Michael Green, “but he’s been involved with the club for more than ten years. He’s put in many service hours beside me and he’s given speeches on behalf of Lions International at numerous clubs throughout north Georgia.”
According to his day, Dalton was so involved over the course of his childhood that in 2008 then-district governor Grover Newman made him an honorary member of the Lions for his “devotion, persistence and willingness to serve.”
Among those who attended Dalton’s induction into the club were two people Michael Green says had a deep influence on his son’s life: past district governor David White of the Marietta Lions Club and Patty White of the East Cobb Lions Club. Patty White did the honor of affixing Dalton’s official Lions pin.
Michael Green says Lions work to help people worldwide, but they try to shine in a special way in their own communities, helping those with vision and hearing impairments and other disabilities. “It’s in your own community,” says Green, “that you can really feel you’ve made a difference.”
“You can’t have a fourth generation of anything,” says Green, “unless you have a first generation. I hope others will be the start of something special or will continue the path someone before them started and will be mentors and role models for our youth and help our community.”