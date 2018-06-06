The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently reached an agreement with an engineering firm to help create a new Geographic Information System (GIS) database to help with efficiency within the city’s utilities infrastructure.
During the May 14 City Council meeting, the board unanimously approved Public Utilities Director Phil Parker’s recommendation for a contract agreement with Carter & Sloope Engineers in Macon, Ga.
“This contract is to create a GIS database for water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure,” Parker said. “The cost is based on the information we provide, and the cost could slightly vary depending on how many actual fire hydrants we have, and how many actual manholes we have. We provided them the best estimate we have of our infrastructure, and their fee is $101,481.”
Parker said that his staff discussed the project with the three engineering firms that the city works with regularly.
“We started this process in January with the three engineering firms that we have general services agreements with — CTI Engineers, Falcon Design, and Carter & Sloope — and several of our department staff evaluated these and felt like Carter Sloope was probably the best fit for us on this project,” Parker said.
In addition to the GSI database contract, the board also unanimously approved the purchase of chemicals for the treatment of a manhole near the Ann Drive sewer pump station.
“This chemical treatment is to treat for hydrogen sulfide gas that is generated through wastewater at the Ann Drive pump station,” Parker explained. “It will be through Evoqua Water Technologies and the purchase price is $9,474.57. On the pump station project that we’re going to be doing, one of the elements that we have to replace is the manhole section where the Beaver Road pump station discharges into now. Because of the hydrogen sulfide, that manhole has deteriorated to the point where you can barely keep a lid on it. It’s very corrosive, and this is a chemical treatment to eliminate that.”
Parker added that the GIS project could be completed in less than a year, and that the possibility exists to add the chemical treatment process to other pump stations in the coming years.
“The GIS project should be completed within 10 months,” he said. “At that time we should have an up and running GIS System. The chemical treatment at the pump station is a continuation of a program Chattanooga had in place when we took over the operation of the West Chickamauga pump station. I am planning on adding the chemical treatment at other pump stations next year.”