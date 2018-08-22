A Fort Oglethorpe woman was recently arrested on drug and traffic charges after she allegedly crashed while driving DUI along Mack Road, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Patricia Ann Roberts, 58, of Wayside Drive in Fort Oglethorpe was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Roberts has been released from jail on bond.
Police encountered Roberts just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 when they arrived at the scene of an accident along Mack Smith Road near Ann Road.
Roberts initially told officers that she swerved off the roadway to avoid hitting a dog and wound up in a ditch.
Roberts then claimed she drove her vehicle out of the ditch and into the front yard of a residence on Ann Drive.
While questioning Roberts about the incident, officers noticed her behaving oddly and suspected that the crash didn’t unfold as she claimed.
“The tire tracks where Ms. Roberts stated she left the road indicated that she struck a utility pole in the 700 block of Mack Smith Road,” Officer James Davis said. “I noticed her behavior was very strange. She was constantly making unnatural jerking movements with her arms and legs and I began to suspect she was under the influence of drugs.”
During the incident, a plastic baggie of marijuana was found lying next to a vehicle parked at the Ann Drive residence. Roberts ultimately admitted to hiding the baggie next to the vehicle before police arrived, reports show.
While taking inventory of Roberts’ property after placing her under arrest, Davis said he found a recently filled prescription pill bottle with an alarming number of pills missing from it.
“The prescription was for Adderall,” Davis said. “The bottle was filled with 60 tablets July 30 with instructions to take two per day. There were only 17 left on this date; Aug. 3”