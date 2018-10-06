Fort Oglethorpe Police officers will soon be sporting new firearms after the City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 35 new handguns for the agency.
On Sept. 24, Chief Mike Helton presented the City Council with quotes for the upgrade of its inventory of weapons.
“Our department would like to make the recommendation to purchase new 9-mm Glock pistols, model 17s,” Helton said. “Currently, we carry .40-caliber Glocks. We purchased these in 2010, so they’re about eight years old and have quite a few rounds that have gone through them, and of course, eight years of wear and tear by officers.”
Helton says that in addition to the age of the current weapons, some of them have been acting up at the firing range.
“We’ve noticed that at the firing range, we’ve started to have some malfunction problems,” Helton said. “These malfunctions are due to the fact that with the age and the number of rounds that have gone through these guns, there is some maintenance and repairs that needs to be done on them.”
Helton says he checked with retired Capt. Gary McConathy, who is a Glock armorer, and was told that the Glock Company itself is of the opinion that the current weapons should have repair needs in their future.
“At the age of these current weapons, they’re due for some maintenance and repair issues,” Helton said. “Those maintenance and repairs would typically cost $5,900.”
Helton says the big question is how the department and city want to invest its money.
“We had to weigh out, do we want to keep our current guns and invest $5,900 and at the same time still have used weapons, or do we want to go with the new model?” Helton said. “We could trade in our old guns and essentially get the new ones for $7,000.”
Before bringing the proposal to the Council, Helton said he did research on the new weapons with the help of some of his officers.
“We test-fired some of the new weapons, and we had eight officers that test fired them and gave us results back,” Helton explained. “Each one of them highly preferred the new weapon. There’s much less recoil going to a 9-mm, more accurate shooting, and we even had an officer who was shooting lower in scores, who rose his score almost 10-percent from using the newer weapon.”
Helton says the lowest of four bids came in from GT Distributors in Rossville.
“They sell a lot of guns in this area, so at $428.50 each, we’d like to buy 35,” Helton said. “We don’t have that many officers, but we need some extra weapons should something happen. Occasionally, you’ll retire a weapon. We’re not going to retire any brand new weapons anytime soon, but if a shooting were to occur, an officer has to surrender that gun while it’s being investigated and we need some backups in case something was to happen.”
Ultimately, the council approved the purchase at a total price of $14,997.50 for the 35 pistols, but with the agreement that money would be slashed from the price via trade-in of the old weapons.
“Once we get trade-ins, $250 per weapon, the final price will be $7,747.50,” Helton said.