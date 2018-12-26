Fort Oglethorpe officials have approved an agreement to join Catoosa County in utilizing its employee health clinic to lower insurance premium costs.
In October 2017, Catoosa opened its own employee health clinic off Boynton Drive in an attempt to lessen its premiums and save money each year.
Now, Fort Oglethorpe has agreed to pay a portion of the clinic’s operating costs to use the facility and hopefully create the same type of savings for its premiums.
“Our goal is to encourage employees and qualified dependents to use the clinic and lower our insurance premiums,” said Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins.
In October, County Manager Alisha Vaughn reported that the approximate $300,000 cost of the clinic equaled what the six-percent increase would have cost the county in premiums.
“That six-percent increase would have meant an approximate $300,000 increase in cost,” Vaughn said Oct. 16. “However, due to utilization of the clinic, we were able to provide documentation to United Health Care. That’s who we purchase our insurance from. Because we have the clinic, we were given a rate pass or discount and that discount equaled about the cost of the clinic, around $300,000. So, basically it was a wash. … The clinic was able to pay for itself in the first year.”
The clinic operates with one medical assistant, one nurse practitioner, and is available to employees 20 hours per week
On Monday night, Dec. 10, Fort Oglethorpe’s City Council unanimously approved the agreement, which will pay for 20 percent of what it takes for the county to run the clinic.
“The city will pay 20 percent of the fixed operating costs and monthly fees of the county’s current program,” Payne-Simpkins explained. “The county’s current program has capacity, so this is an agreement with Catoosa County, not with One to One Health, to use up their remaining capacity.”
Twenty-percent of $300,000 comes to $60,000, but Payne-Simpkins says there could be additional costs, which is why there’s $80,000 budgeted for the agreement.
“The cost will be about $80,000 and is included in the adopted 2019 budget,” she said. “There are some unknowns such a prescription costs. The clinic offers free prescriptions for the top 25 prescriptions that are used by employees, so we would reimburse the actual costs of the prescriptions. There’s a little bit of a buffer built into our budget because of the unknowns.”
Mayor Earl Gray questioned how the city would proceed if employees chose not to participate in the program.
“It’s strictly voluntary though. … So we could pay it and nobody use it?” Gray asked.
Payne-Simpkins said the agreement does include an “out” in case that occurs.
“If nobody uses it, then I would recommend ending the intergovernmental agreement with Catoosa County,” she said. “The city can cancel at any time with a 60-day notification.”
Before the vote passed, Payne-Simpkins said she would be in continuous contact with Catoosa County to see how the clinic is being used by employees and report that information back to the board so it can evaluate how successful the program is for the city.
Catoosa County’s Board of Commissioner’s are slated to approve the county portion of the intergovernmental agreement Tuesday night, Dec. 18.
The agreement would then take effect Jan 1.
“If this works, then it saves a lot of money for the city,” Councilman Jim Childs said. “It is for the county already.”
“There are no co-pays either,” Payne-Simpkins added. “It’s a great employee benefit and it’s great for the city’s future as far as health insurance premiums are concerned.”