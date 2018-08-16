The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently discussed plans to acquire more than 50 easements for the upcoming Lafayette Road project prior a joint meeting with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
During the most recent City Council meeting on July 23, the board unanimously approved allocating earmarked funds to acquire the necessary easements for the streetscape project that is expected to begin next fall.
The $3 million project, which is primarily being funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), will require the easements for the construction that’ll take place between Battlefield Parkway and the entrance to the historic Chickamauga Battlefield on Lafayette Road.
Although GDOT is overseeing the $3 million grant from the ARC for the Lafayette Road streetscape, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins says the city agreed years ago to contribute some funds to the project.
She also said the plan as of now is to begin the construction bidding process for the work next fall.
“According to the DGOT, the project will be bid out for construction in October of 2019,” Payne-Simpkins said. “This is one year behind the original projected schedule. Part of the delay is due the requirement to obtain 53 driveway easements along the corridor prior to the construction.”
Payne-Simpkins explained that although the number of easements may seem high, it will cover the entire stretch of road.
“The cost is $91,175,” she said. “The city committed $145,057 in non-participating local funds to assist with the completion of the project back at the project’s onset in 2013. The city will pay for the easement acquisition with your approval of this request.”
The board unanimously approved the matter, with the $91,175 coming from the roughly $145,000 agreed upon in 2013.
“So this will cover us for the whole project,” Councilwoman Paula Stinnett asked.
“This is all the easements regardless of how long it takes the project to get there,” Mayor Earl Gray replied.
The city and GDOT got together Tuesday night, Aug. 7, at Fort Oglethorpe City Hall to show the public some of the plans for the work, which will include sidewalks, crosswalks, streetlights, bike lanes, and a new median.
Membership renewal
In addition to approval to seek the Lafayette Road easements, the city also approved renewing its membership with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission in the amount of $9,831.
“Services that are included in our membership include updating our joint comprehensive plan every five years as required by the state of Georgia, gathering census data, updating the city’s official zoning map with annexations and changes in zoning,” Payne-Simpkins explained. “The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission also assists with grants and transportation projects.