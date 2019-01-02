A recent change order to Fort Oglethorpe’s ongoing U.S. Highway 41 sewer project will save the city more than $1,000 while also adding a few hundred feet of sewer line.
The project, which is in the second phase of a projected four, includes utilizing a city-owned sewer pump station and extending sewer to a growing commercial area.
The second phase, which began in June, picked up from the end of the first phase along Scruggs Road to the Tennessee state line, where it then crosses east toward U.S. 41.
The bid for the work was awarded to Mays Construction Co. in May at a cost of $746,487.
Before the end of the year, Fort Oglethorpe Public Utilities Director Phil Parker presented the change order to the City Council, which shaves a little off the overall cost.
“The request is to add an additional 800 feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer to the existing project that we’re doing there now,” Parker said. “Actually, this change order also requests that we reduce the contract price by $1,057.26.”
The board unanimously approved the change order, and Parker said the phase is nearing completion.
“The base project is completed, the pump station is online, and this work can be done within the existing contract,” Parker explained. “This will be for out-parcels. We need to do this ahead of the paving.”
The project’s third and fourth phases are expected to take the sewer expansion south along U.S. 41 to Cloud Springs Road and end near I-75. However, these phases have not been designed yet and the routing is subject to change.
Alcohol license denial
In other end-of-the-year business, the City Council also denied issuing an alcohol license to the Crystal Nails salon on Battlefield Parkway per the recommendation of Police Chief Mike Helton.
Mayor Earl Gray explained that the business went through the proper steps with the city in applying for the license, but Helton says the type of business didn’t fit with the city’s requirements for alcohol sales.
“We did some due diligence and we did not find that this one (establishment) complies with your code due to the nature of the business and them wanting to handle alcohol,” Helton said. “It doesn’t comply with the code of the city.”
With all 2018 business completed, Gray said he’s excited about the status of the city.
“2018 was a good year for the city of Fort Oglethorpe, and we’ve got a lot of plans for 2019,” Gray said. “Hopefully, this economy will stay strong, and we’ll have another successful year for the city.”