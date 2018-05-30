Construction crews will soon begin working to resurface a damaged portion of the parking lot entrance to the AMC Classic Battlefield 10 movie theater on Battlefield Parkway.
The theater, which is located nextd to the Chick-Fil-A restaurant, suffered damage from a water main issue a couple of years ago, and now Fort Oglethorpe officials have worked with the theater’s corporate office to get the work contracted out.
On May 14, the council unanimously approved paying for work, which will cost $5,600.
“We’re recommending a contract with Kissner Paving to repair the movie theatre parking lot,” Public Utilities Director Phil Parker said. “The damage is from a water main break in 2016. We’ve been in contact with the theatre ownership in Kansas, and have been trying to work with them to let them know that we’re going to get this taken care of.”
Although the contract for the work has been agreed upon, Parker said the work wouldn’t be done until after Memorial Day.
“The paving contractor advised that he would begin that work about two weeks from when he was given authorization to begin, so probably the week of May 28 weather permitting,” Parker said.