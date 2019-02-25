The Fort Oglethorpe Fire Department will soon add three new vehicles to its fleet after the City Council unanimously approved the nearly $100,000 purchase.
During the Feb. 11 meeting, Fire Chief Bruce Ballew presented his bid recommendation to the board regarding the vehicles, which are needed for administrative use.
“I come before you tonight to request the purchase of two Dodge Durangos and one Dodge Ram 1500 truck to replace command vehicles for the department,” Chief Ballew said. “The purchase will replace a 1993 utility truck, a 2006 Ford F-150, and a 2006 Crown Victoria due to their mileage, maintenance costs, and vehicle depreciation.”
The total cost for the three vehicles is $98,961.30, which will be purchased with SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds.
In addition to the new vehicles, the council also approved Ballew’s request to release an old fire truck back to the Post.
“I’m representing the POST Volunteer Fire Department to request the release of certain equipment when it is either replaced or becomes unusable by the city,” Ballew said. “Tonight’s request will be for Truck 1; a 1971 American La France Aerial.”