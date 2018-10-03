Fort Oglethorpe officials have approved the purchase of new hoses for its fire department, as well as necessary chemicals for pump station treatment in its public utilities department.
On Sept. 24, both Fire Chief Bruce Ballew and Public Utilities Director Phil Parker brought purchase proposals to the City Council for the necessary items that will cost just under $20,000.
“We’re looking to purchase 2,850 feet of various sizes of fire hose to replenish the fire hose that we have lost in the past year and are past the age of being recommended for use by the NFPA,” Ballew said. “The cost will be $10,419.72, and we recommend the purchase from MES.”
As far as the chemicals for Parker’s department, the purchase is to treat ongoing manhole issues near a pump station.
“This is a request to purchase the chemical treatment that we use at the Ann Drive pump station to control hydrogen sulfide,” Parker said. “We were here in May and we filled the tank up. This round, if we fill the tank up again, should get us through the end of the year.”
When the issue was first addressed in May, Parker explained that the hydrogen sulfide is generated through wastewater at the pump station.
“The purchase will be from Evoqua Chemical Company in the amount of $9,500,” Parker said.
The council unanimously approved both purchases.
As part of the city’s ongoing Geographic Information System (GIS) project, Parker says that the same chemical treatment process could be added to other pump stations in the future.