Fort Oglethorpe's Thriving Communities Committee was presented with a $20,000 check on Feb. 25 as part of the grant for its interactive art walk project.
During the Feb. 25 City Council meeting, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins spoke about the impact the Thriving Communities team has had on the city so far and discussed the upcoming plans for the city's park scene.
"Thank you to the Thriving Communities Committee for being here tonight," Payne-Simpkins said. "It’s very important to us and we greatly appreciate all of your hard work and dedication to improve the city of Fort Oglethorpe."
The city also introduced artist Wes Harden, who will be tasked with painting the city's first outdoor mural for the project.
"We would like to welcome Wes Harden, who is here to paint a historical mural at Gilbert-Stephenson Park to memorialize the city’s unique military history," Payne-Simpkins said. "Wes is a professional mural painter. He studied at the Art Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and he has over 40 years of experience painting murals in public spaces in Alabama and Georgia.
Last year, the Thriving Communities team received a grant in the amount of $20,000 from the Lyndhurst Foundation to begin implementation of the interactive art walk along existing multi-use trails in the city of Fort Oglethorpe.
"The debut attraction will be painted on the back wall of the standalone restroom facility, which faces the park’s parking lot, pool, and tennis courts," Payne-Simpkins said. "The mural will be 11 feet tall and 27 feet wide, and should be completed by this summer."
The mayor and council presented the $20,000 check to the Thriving Communities Committee from the Lyndhurst Foundation.