The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently struck a new deal regarding its trash container pickup that will result in a three-percent increase in 2019.
During the final City Council meeting of the year, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins explained details of the renewal.
“The city of Fort Oglethorpe entered into an agreement with Republic Services back on April 28, 2014,” Payne-Simpkins said. “At that point, the rate was established at $12.05 per residential unit for once per week garbage collection and the cart was included.”
Payne-Simpkins said the old deal, which expired Dec. 31, held the city responsible for buying out the 95-gallon garbage bins if it terminated the contract early.
However, the new agreement will be effective Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020, and gives the city termination options if necessary.
“The Jan. 1, 2019 rate will increase by three-percent in this proposal to a cost of $12.69 per residential unit,” Payne-Simpkins said.
As for the Chattanooga-based Republic Services, the deal does provide them with the option to increase the annual rate up to two-percent per year beginning in 2020 with prior notice to the city based on the consumer price index.
The board unanimously approved the new agreement.
In other business during the meeting, the council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa & Chattooga Counties for the coming year.
Police Chief Mike Helton presented the MOU to the board and spoke of the center’s importance in the community.
“As you’re aware, they provide many services for our victims of domestic violence in not just our community but for the entire judicial circuit; assistance of four counties and all the cities therein,” Helton said. “Nothing has changed in the agreement; it’s just a requirement year to year.”