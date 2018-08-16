Officials in Fort Oglethorpe recently reported that the city’s budget is on track for the first six months of the year and they hope to keep the momentum going into the second half of the year.
During the July 23 council meeting, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins presented the board with a financial briefing of the city’s budget and revenues thus far through the year.
“Our 2018 budget for all funds is $15,060,668,” Payne-Simpkins said. “Our six-month revenue for all funds is $7,481,467.24, which is right on target at just under 50-percent of budget to revenue. Our six-month expenses for all funds are $6,779,310.05. That’s 45 percent of our budgeted expense, so we’re slightly under budget on all revenues and we’re under budget on all expenses on all funds.”
Payne-Simpkins pointed to the city’s growth in recent years as one of the reasons behind the good report.
“These are all signs of a great economy, and we’re blessed to be part of it,” She said.
The report also included some of the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) expenditures so far during the year. Fort Oglethorpe receives primarily Catoosa County SPLOST funds, but also a small portion from Walker County.
“So far this year, we have purchased the following from SPLOST: a fuel pump and fuel system for $27,000, document management software for $4,900, police patrol vehicles for $136,000, fire vehicles for just under $59,000, and turnout gear for $1,600,” Payne-Simpkins said. “We’ve matched the LMIG Safety Grant for road paving and safety features at just over $13,000. We’ve spend just under $3,000 on studying the Mack Smith and Steele Road round-a-bout.
The city has also spent $63,000 toward the Highway 41 road project, $73,000 on the gymnasium renovation project, and purchased a mower for just under $7,000.
“So mayor and City Council, our financial position is well and we look forward to staying on track for the rest of the year,” Payne-Simpkins said.