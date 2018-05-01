A man wanted for the alleged armed robbery the Fort Oglethorpe Walgreens was shot early Tuesday morning, May 1, following a confrontation with a person who recognized him as being wanted, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Shaun Patrick Sisk was shot at the Wash Daze Coin Laundry on Lafayette Road after being recognized as the wanted suspect in connection with the April 23 armed robbery of Walgreens on Battlefield Parkway.
Officers responded to the laundromat after the person claimed he had fired two shots at Sisk after confronting him.
The citizen told officers that after he recognized Sisk, he called police and tried to keep Sisk on the grounds while awaiting police arrival.
Even after the two shots were fired, Sisk was able to escape the scene and took off in a stolen vehicle, and was located later at a residence in East Ridge, Tenn., where he was suffering from a gunshot wound, reports show. The citizen fired at Sisk because he perceived he was in danger, according to police.
Sisk was arrested on his active warrants of aggravated domestic assault, motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, burglary, and evading arrest.
Fort Oglethorpe officials say they’re jointly investigating the shooting incident with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and that the name of the citizen who fired the shots isn’t being released.
In a press released, FOPD officials took the time to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies in the metro region that also participated in the search for and arrest of Shaun Sisk.