Fort Oglethorpe officials recently approved the rezoning of an existing storage facility and annexed a connecting parcel of property into the city after the owner laid out expansion plans.
During its last meeting of the year, Fort Oglethorpe’s City Council viewed a presentation from Engineer Daphne Caldwell on behalf of New Mountain Investments LLC regarding a two-parcel piece of land on Cross Street near U.S. Highway 27.
Caldwell explained that the property owner, Robert White, has a long-established mini-storage business on 7.4 acres that he wanted to get in compliance with city zoning codes. She also explained how the adjoining 2.1 acres needed to be annexed into the city before expansion plans can move forward.
“Our request is two-fold. First, we are seeking to rezone parcel 81 (7.4 acres) from its existing zoning of R-3 (residential) to a more compatible zoning of C-2 (commercial),” Caldwell said. “Additionally we are seeking to annex parcel 72 (2.1 acres) into the city’s jurisdiction. My client’s ultimate goal is to expand the existing mini-storage facility across both parcels, and having both properties in the same jurisdiction will make both properties more consistent.”
City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins said the current storage facility is zoned incorrectly, which prompted the request.
“Where the storage units are currently located, it’s R-3, so what they’re asking to do is bring the land use into compliance with our zoning code,” Payne-Simpkins said. “It’s already being used for a storage facility. I’m not sure how that happened. It happened at some point in the past. They’re establishing a conforming use for the parcel that’s already inside the city limits.”
During her presentation, Caldwell showed an overlay map of where the properties exist and spoke about stormwater, which was a major point of concern for a handful of residents.
“There will be buffers and areas for stormwater treatment,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell explained that there will be a dry detention area that will discharge to the floodway, creating a holding area that will release the runoff in a slow, controlled fashion.
Resident Rhonda Roddy, who lives on McAfee Road next to the facility, says stormwater runoff has been an issue near the facility since she moved there after the 2011 tornado struck the community.
“If you ask the neighbors, we have existing flooding issues already in the area,” Roddy said. “Any proposed building is going to affect us because it affects us now. Their property has a natural slope. It’s raised up several feet to store and protect people’s belongings. The biggest problem we have and will always be the water runoff.”
Fellow McAfee Road resident Randy Bowers expressed added concern over the usage of the land if the rezoning was granted.
“They don’t necessarily have to do this,” Bowers said. “When you change the zoning for them, they can do whatever they want to in the parameters of that zoning.”
Caldwell tried to reassure that the land will be used for extension of the storage facility, mainly because the property has limitations.
Caldwell argued that the parcel being annexed doesn’t currently have any access to Highway 27 or other roads. “That parcel is kind of dead space. It doesn’t have access to 27, so really the only viable option for my client is to expand that mini-storage facility,” Caldwell explained.
Councilman Derek Rogers also pointed out that the rezoning is for the existing storage facility only and that the annexation for the land next to it would still require an additional zoning request in the future.
“We’re not just going to let them do anything they want out there,” Rogers said.
Before a vote was taken, both Caldwell and Payne-Simpkins pointed out that the presentation was of a strictly conceptual plan and that more details about the facility will be proposed after engineering and stormwater evaluations are conducted.
“That’s why you’re not seeing a lot of detail on this because the first step is getting annexed into the city,” Payne-Simpkins said. “That additional time will give staff the opportunity to look at any concerns from residents.”
The board unanimously approved both the rezoning of the existing storage facility to commercial, and the annexation of the joining parcel of land into the city.
Caldwell said the early plan for the expansion is a single 20,000- to 30,000-square-foot climate-controlled storage facility.
She added that the endeavor should not heavily impact traffic in the area.
“The traffic impact should be minimal, much less than other commercial enterprises,” Caldwell said.