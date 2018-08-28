Fort Oglethorpe recently finalized the rezoning of a parcel of land on Steele Road to commercial following some confusion over whether a business could exist.
During the Aug. 13 City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved rezoning 1267 Steele Road from residential to commercial (C-2).
Property owner Karen Stutzman says the rezoning was necessary for a potential sale, but that she also had no idea the property had been zoned residential for years.
“We actually had the property sold and didn’t realize it was residential,” Stutzman explained. “We had gotten a couple of business licenses ourselves over the years. We bought it as a business, and we then leased it out as a business. Everyone was able to get a business license.”
Stutzman said it wasn’t until they nearly closed on the sale of the property that it was brought to their attention that the property wasn’t zoned commercial.
“The lady we were planning on selling it to is still interested in purchasing it to put a beauty salon in there,” Stutzman said.
Before the vote, one resident questioned how the business and property might be impacted by a proposed round-a-bout construction planned for the area.
Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long says the round-a-bout at the intersection of Steele Road and Mack Smith Road will not affect the property lines.