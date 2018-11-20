A Fort Oglethorpe restaurant was shut down last week after receiving a failing score on its most recent health inspection.
Kobe Hibachi & Sushi, located at 2603 Battlefield Parkway, is closed indefinitely after receiving a score of 31 during its inspection last week.
Inspection records show that the restaurant had a high number of violations and risk factors, which prompted the closure.
According to the report, employees were not washing their hands when changing tasks, employees were eating and drinking during prep, there was lack of hand soap and a hand sink, there were several dented cans among the inventory, menu items were being misrepresented, and workers could not provide proof of tuna being used in sushi.
As a result of the violations, employees will have to undergo training by the health department.
Restaurant management didn’t return calls seeking comment on the establishment’s status over the weekend. Signs posted on restaurant’s front door say it will re-open this week. The signs say the business is closed for renovations.