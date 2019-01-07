A Fort Oglethorpe restaurant can’t seem to stay on the favorable side of its health inspections after receiving a second failing score in as many months.
Kobe Hibachi & Sushi, located at 2603 Battlefield Parkway, was closed down in November after receiving a failing score of 31.
After righting the ship for a few weeks, the restaurant received another subpar score of 67 on Dec. 18, reports show.
In November, the inspection revealed that employees were not washing their hands when changing tasks, and were eating and drinking during prep. There was also lack of hand soap and a hand sink, several dented cans among the inventory, and menu items were being misrepresented.
Fast forward to Dec. 18 and the violations were not as bad or extensive, but were still sufficient enough to receive another bad score.
The most recent violations include dirty dishes stored in prep areas, dirty silverware, food out of safe temperature range, wet towels in the food prep area, leaks in the ceiling, food debris built up on floors under hibachi grills, food splatter on walls, and employee lipstick and phone cords stored on the same surface used for the storing of dishes.
Roaches were also spotted during the Dec. 28 inspection, reports show.
Although the restaurant was shut down temporarily in November following the first failed score, a follow-up inspection deemed the eatery good to go. However, the Dec. 18 failure is cause for concern. The restaurant is still open for business because several of the latest violations were addressed on the spot.