The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently made an emergency purchase of two HVAC units for above its police department at City Hall.
During the July 9 City Council meeting, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins explained that the two units went out abruptly and had to be replaced.
“Our two, five-ton HVAC units serving the evidence room failed in June,” Payne-Simpkins said. “Emergency replacement of the system was necessary to maintain the integrity of the stored evidence, which must be maintained in a controlled-temperature environment.”
Luckily, Payne-Simpkins says, a local company was able to get the problem resolved rather quickly.
“Bailey’s Heating and Air and Electrical, LLC removed and property disposed of the former dysfunctional units, and two Carrier five-ton units were installed on the rooftop,” Payne-Simpkins said. “The purchase includes a one-year warranty for parts and labor and a five-year warranty for the compressor. The cost is $13,850 and work is complete.”