The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently raised some of the rates for use of its public pool with the swimming season now in full swing ahead of summer.
On Monday night, May 14, the City Council approved not only a slight increase in daily rates, but also a hike for parties, swimming lessons, and changed how many lifeguards it’ll have on duty at once.
“We’re proposing to change the rates here at the at Arlene Crye swimming pool,”
said Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long. “We currently have a $4 admission fee for the daily gate fee, and we’re proposing to go to $5 on that. Two-hour pool party rentals for the private parties four nights a week that we do is currently $175 and going to $200, and the swim lessons going from $40 to $50, which is for five 30-minute swim lesson sessions.”
Long said that the pool hasn’t seen an increase such as this in a long time, and stated that the adjustment is due to some of upkeep costs of running the facility.
“The biggest reason on most of it is because of the chemical prices and power prices, and just everything has gone up,” Long explained. “We haven’t gone up in several years on this. On the pool parties, the reason for going from $175 proposing to $200 is a safety reason. We want to have two lifeguards versus just the one we have right now. Right now we have one lifeguard for up to 25 people. This would be two guards up to 25 people. The safety side of it is that if we have people on the diving well area and then smaller kids over in the bigger pool area, it’s just hard to watch both, so this way we can have two there and we feel it would be best for us.”
Three fees that will not see changes are that of individual season passes ($75), residential family season passes for $150, and $225 family season passes for non-city residents.
In addition to the fee adjustments, the council also approved a services agreement with the county swim team regarding swim lesson revenue will be shared.
“This agreement proposal is between the city and the Great White Aquatics,” Long said. “In previous years, we’ve used the lifeguards to do the swim lessons, and when you get some that are just starting out and trying to get them trained and up to standards, they’ve decided to use some of the swim team staff. I think it will be a great partnership with them. The city would get 40 percent of the revenue from the swim lessons and they would get 60 percent.”
The pool is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Labor Day, Sept. 3.