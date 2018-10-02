The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently purchased a new van for its Public Works Department that will be used to transport inmate work crews.
During the Sept. 10 City Council meeting, Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long explained the need for the new vehicle to replace an aging one.
“This will be to replace the 2001 Dodge van that’s got approximately 175,000 to 200,000 miles on it,” Long said. “It’s in desperate need of replacement.”
Long, who also serves on Catoosa County’s Board of Commissioners, recommended that the city make the purchase based on bids the county received for the same type of vehicle.
“Back on Aug. 16, the county sent out a bid to purchase a van for their recreation department, and we’re requesting to piggyback off of that bid where we don’t have to go through the whole process again,” Long said. “They received six bids, and the low bid was from Langdale Chevrolet for $26,861.”
Long also recommended that a towing package be added to the purchase so the crew could haul its equipment.
“Every time our prisoner detail goes out there, they are always pulling the trailer with their equipment,” Long said. “It is an additional $448.”
Long said an additional aspect of the bid is that the dealer happens to be the state bid for Chevrolet.
The deal is for a 2019 12-passenger Chevrolet van and the towing package at a total cost of $27,309.