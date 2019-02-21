The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently approved the purchase of two mobile radios to go in new patrol cars that are on their way.
During the City Council meeting on Feb. 11, Chief Mike Helton requested the equipment for the new vehicles.
“Staff would like to recommend the purchase of two Motorola mobile radios for the two Dodge Chargers that you all purchased approximately a month ago,” Helton said. “They’re (the cars) still on order and they’re on their way.
Helton explained that the vehicles would be in sometime in March, and that the department is looking to outfit the cars with the proper police equipment.
“They should be in by mid- to late-March,” Helton said. “These are the radios that’ll be installed in those two Chargers. The other equipment is out for bid. We are still in the bid process because when we bid the cars originally, the two bidders didn’t want to quote on the radios because they didn’t have contracts on prices yet; so we have to do it separately.”
Helton said the radios were quoted at the state purchase price with a Motorola vendor for this area. The total is $6,826 for both radio units.
The board unanimously approved the purchase.
The new Chargers that are on the way in were approved in late December, and are being purchased from Ringgold’s Mountain View Dodge Chrysler Jeep in the amount of $52, 915.