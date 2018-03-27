Fort Oglethorpe's City Council has approved acquisition of land that will be turned into an access road as part of a new development along U.S. Highway 41.
The development, dubbed the "Highway 41 Project," was approved on Feb. 28, and is expected to bring increased property value to that area and create approximately 100 jobs by April 2019.
The purchase of more than a half-acre will be used to create an access road to the development from Scruggs Road. The development will be located near the intersection of South Sanctuary Road and U.S. 41.
"This purchase directly relates to the intersection improvement and site development agreement that was fully executed on March 15," said City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins. "This is a 0.67 acre parcel of land for construction of an access road as required by this development agreement."
The purchase includes funding help from the county, as both parties were instrumental in helping bring the development to the area.
"The total cost is $120,000," Payne-Simpkins said. "The city of Fort Oglethorpe's portion will be $60,000 and our agreement with the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority (EDA) will commit that organization to pay the other $60,000. The location is preferable for the access road construction and the price per acre is reasonable considering fair market value and an accelerator."
In addition to the purchase of the land, the city already approved some of the engineering services involved during its last meeting; the design and overseeing of bidding and roadway construction, and the data studies and engineering of a traffic light at the U.S. 41/South Sanctuary Road intersection.
Both task orders were approved March 12 at a total cost of $73,400, which will require the city to pay $36,700 of the fee per the agreement with the EDA to split the cost.